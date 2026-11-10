Mohsen Rezaei accuses US of 'fake news' and sets conditions
World
Iran just called the US out for spreading "fake news" about ongoing peace talks.
Mohsen Rezaei, a top Iranian official, made it clear that Iran isn't interested in chatting unless the US meets some tough conditions: like lifting sanctions, ending the naval blockade, unfreezing Iranian assets, and recognizing Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.
Tehran's 7 demands, US deploys carrier
Tehran has actually listed seven demands before any talks can happen: including compensation for war damages and stopping all hostilities.
Meanwhile, the US is flexing its military muscle by sending yet another aircraft carrier to the region.
Bottom line: both sides are sticking to their guns, so real negotiations aren't happening anytime soon.