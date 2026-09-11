Bangladesh: Monk granted 5-hour parole to attend mother's funeral

Das was arrested in November 2024 on sedition charges for allegedly disrespecting the national flag. His arrest led to protests and communal tensions across Bangladesh.

He faces six criminal cases, including murder and attempted murder.

Although he has been granted bail in four cases by the High Court, his release remains blocked due to two other pending cases against him.

His bail in the sedition case is stayed, and the murder trial continues at the Chattogram Speedy Trial Tribunal.