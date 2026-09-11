Bangladesh: Monk granted 5-hour parole to attend mother's funeral
What's the story
Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Bangladeshi Hindu monk who has been in jail for nearly two years, was recently granted a five-hour parole to attend his mother's funeral. His mother, Sandhya Rani Dhar, had died without seeing her son as authorities denied their request for him to visit her during her last days. The release order was only issued by Chattogram District Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zahidul Islam Mia after the mother's death.
Funeral visit
Emotional video of Das's release surfaces online
An emotional video of Das's brief release appeared on social media.
In the footage, he is seen crying and touching the feet of a Radha-Krishna idol at Pundarik Dham temple in Chattragram before returning to jail.
His mother, Sandhya Rani Dhar, was cremated at Pundarik Dham, his brother Ranjan Kumar Dhar said.
Twitter Post
Das prostrates before Radha-Krishna idol
#Bangladesh— Hindu Voice (@HinduVoice_in) September 10, 2026
Sri Chinmay Krishna Das Prabhu touched the feet of Radha-Krishna in Pundarik Dham temple of #Chattragram before taken to jail.
Sri Chinmay Krishna Das Prabhu was given only a few hours of parole to see his dead mother for the last time. pic.twitter.com/JcLKT8OF3F
Legal troubles
Monk's arrest led to protests across Bangladesh
Das was arrested in November 2024 on sedition charges for allegedly disrespecting the national flag. His arrest led to protests and communal tensions across Bangladesh.
He faces six criminal cases, including murder and attempted murder.
Although he has been granted bail in four cases by the High Court, his release remains blocked due to two other pending cases against him.
His bail in the sedition case is stayed, and the murder trial continues at the Chattogram Speedy Trial Tribunal.
Family impact
Family says mother died without seeing son
Das's family has alleged that his mother died with her last wish of seeing her son unfulfilled.
His brother Anjan Kumar Dhar told Bangladeshi publication Kalbela, "My mother is gone. My brother could not even see his mother while she was alive."
Reports suggest Sandhya Rani Dhar was mentally distressed by her son's prolonged incarceration and failed attempts at release, which left her worried.
Advocacy work
Monk's case
Das is the spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatani Jagaran Jot, which has held protests demanding minority rights and safety.
He was previously associated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).
His group organized several rallies in Bangladesh, demanding minority rights, safety, and protection from civil unrest after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in a violent student-led street protest in 2024.