Montana rancher Jodi Pierson's dinosaur 'Jodi' fetches $47.3 million

A dinosaur fossil found by Montana rancher Jodi Pierson sold for $47.3 million at Sotheby's in New York, becoming the second most valuable dinosaur ever sold at auction.

Discovered back in 2019 and featured on Discovery Channel's Dino Hunters, the skeleton was first thought to be a young T. rex but turned out to be a Nanotyrannus, now called "Jodi" after its finder.