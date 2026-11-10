Montana rancher Jodi Pierson's dinosaur 'Jodi' fetches $47.3 million
World
A dinosaur fossil found by Montana rancher Jodi Pierson sold for $47.3 million at Sotheby's in New York, becoming the second most valuable dinosaur ever sold at auction.
Discovered back in 2019 and featured on Discovery Channel's Dino Hunters, the skeleton was first thought to be a young T. rex but turned out to be a Nanotyrannus, now called "Jodi" after its finder.
'Jodi' about 70% complete
About 70% complete, "Jodi" is one of only three major fossils of its kind ever discovered. Its auction debut comes after excavation on Pierson's ranch, all captured on TV.
This sale makes it one of the most expensive fossils ever sold, just behind another famous dino named Gus, highlighting both its scientific value and the excitement around rare prehistoric finds.