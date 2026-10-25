Montclair Halloween bike ride crash kills 2, seriously injures another
World
A Halloween-themed bike ride in Montclair, California, turned tragic Saturday night when a car plowed into a group of about 30 cyclists, killing two and seriously injuring another.
The crash happened around 10:39pm on Kingsley Street, cutting short what should have been a fun community event.
Valentin Alberto Rodriguez arrested after crash
Police arrested 38-year-old Valentin Alberto Rodriguez at his home early Sunday. He is now facing suspicion of DUI, felony hit-and-run, and gross vehicular manslaughter.
Authorities say Rodriguez fled after the crash, and reports suggest one victim was dragged for more than a mile before being left in a residential area.
The case is shining a spotlight on the dangers of impaired driving.