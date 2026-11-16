More than 500 attend Fujairah funeral for 13-year-old Aatif Mansur
More than 500 people in Fujairah, UAE, came together to honor Aatif Mohmmed Imran Mansur, a 13-year-old from Gujarat who lost his life in a road accident while visiting with his family.
Sadly, his parents and sister are still in the hospital and don't yet know about his passing.
The crash on November 12 claimed 14 lives in total.
WhatsApp messages drew hundreds to funeral
Aatif's funeral on November 15 saw UAE nationals and Indian expatriates show up to support the grieving family.
The gathering drew hundreds after details were circulated through WhatsApp groups, showing just how strong community bonds can be during tough times.
Several others injured in the accident are still recovering.