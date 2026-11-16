Moscow air defenses shoot down 139 drones before Shenzhen summit
Just days before a big global summit, Moscow's air defenses shot down more than 100 drones aimed at the city overnight, according to Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.
The quick response intercepted about 139 drones and emergency service specialists were working at the site where debris fell ahead of President Putin meeting with US President Trump and China's President Xi in Shenzhen.
APEC sidelines Ukraine amid arms talks
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum on November 19 is a big deal for world leaders, focusing on nuclear arms talks and the Iran conflict, but interestingly, it leaves out Russia's war in Ukraine.
This move lines up with China's view that European conflicts should involve Europeans.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Zelensky is worried this could signal a shift in global power, almost like history repeating itself, with Russia's war in Ukraine left out of key discussions as fighting continues back home.