Europe's tallest active volcano, Mount Etna, has erupted
What's the story
Mount Etna, Europe's tallest active volcano, erupted today, spewing smoke and ash into the air. The eruption led to the closure of airspace over the affected area. As a result, all incoming flights at Catania Airport in Sicily were suspended until noon local time. However, departures of aircraft already at the airport continued to operate as scheduled.
Airport statement
Statement from Catania airport
Catania airport released a statement confirming the suspension of incoming flights due to Mount Etna's eruptive activity.
The statement read, "Due to Etna's eruptive activity and the associated release of volcanic ash into the atmosphere, the airspace corresponding to the cloud (Sector C1) has been closed."
It further clarified that while arrivals were suspended, departures from the airport continued as normal.
Volcanic profile
About Mount Etna and Catania International Airport
At 3,324 meters (nearly 11,000 feet), Mount Etna is Europe's tallest active volcano and one of the most active in the world. It has erupted frequently over the past 500,000 years.
The National Institute for Geophysics and Vulcanology monitors its ongoing eruptive activity.
In 2024 alone, Catania International Airport served around 12 million passengers, making it a key hub for Italy's tourism industry.