Mountbatten-Windsor and Markle return to UK citing children's schooling
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in the UK, and Harry recently shared why.
In a GQ interview, he said sending Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, to British schools felt right: they'll get more cultural experiences, just like he did growing up.
The move wasn't planned, but Harry said, "For us, when certain stars align, and it's clear that this should or probably will end up being the case, then we lean into that," when they realized what mattered most for their family.
Mountbatten-Windsor seeks closer family life
Harry also opened up about wanting to be closer to loved ones again and improving family life.
He mentioned his ongoing efforts with the British press: things are better, but he's still hoping for more respect on both sides.
On MasterClass with Dr. Mary-Frances O'Connor, Harry reflected on how losing Princess Diana shaped him emotionally, showing he's still working through those feelings even now.