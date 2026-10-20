Mountbatten-Windsor and Markle return to UK citing children's schooling

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in the UK, and Harry recently shared why.

In a GQ interview, he said sending Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, to British schools felt right: they'll get more cultural experiences, just like he did growing up.

The move wasn't planned, but Harry said, "For us, when certain stars align, and it's clear that this should or probably will end up being the case, then we lean into that," when they realized what mattered most for their family.