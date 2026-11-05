Muzaffarabad students join JAAC after crackdown reportedly killed 3
Protests in Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PoK) are heating up, with university students in Muzaffarabad now joining the movement led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).
This comes after a tough security crackdown that reportedly left three civilians dead.
Students from Chehla University and Jamia Kashmir Muzaffarabad are calling for accountability and want authorities to finally deliver on promises made to them.
Drone strikes on homes reported
What started in Rawalakot has now reached Muzaffarabad, driven by frustration over governance and economic issues.
Reports say security forces have even used drone strikes on homes, which has only added to the outrage.
Protesters feel let down by the Pakistani government for not keeping its word to the JAAC, and sit-ins continue despite heavy pressure from authorities.