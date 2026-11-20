'Unfair': Myanmar rejects UN court ruling on Rohingya genocide
What's the story
Myanmar's government has rejected a United Nations court ruling that found the country guilty of committing genocide against its Rohingya minority. International Court of Justice President Yuji Iwasawa said the court, in a 9-6 decision, found that Myanmar "committed genocide against the Rohingya group in northern Rakhine state, in violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention" during a military operation in 2017. Khine Khine Soe, spokesperson for President Min Aung Hlaing, called the ruling "unfair."
Court decision
Myanmar made every effort to address questions: Khine Khine Soe
"Not all 15 judges agreed with the decision," she told reporters in the capital Naypyitaw. "So it was not a decision made unanimously. I would say that it was unfair."
Khine Khine Soe said Myanmar had made "every effort" to address all questions brought up in court and "did our best to fulfill our obligations and address the issues in accordance with international standards."
The court said that evidence showed Myanmar forces killed about 10,000 Rohingyas during the operation.
Legal obligations
ICJ's demands for Myanmar
The ICJ also ordered Myanmar to allow the safe return of Rohingya, pay reparations, and prosecute those suspected of having committed genocide.
The case at the ICJ was initiated by The Gambia in November 2019, asking the court to rule that Myanmar has breached the 1948 Genocide Convention, order the nation to end any illegal activities targeting the Rohingya and ensure those responsible for genocide are punished.
Global response
UK and UN's response to ruling
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called the ruling "a demonstration of international justice and a reaffirmation that impunity for such horrific acts must not stand."
Shortly after the ruling, British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said his government was expelling Myanmar's defense attaché from the UK and "calling urgently for a UN Security Council session to discuss the judgment."
Case
400 villages were destroyed
In August 2017, Myanmar's military launched what it called a "clearance campaign" in Rakhine state in response to an attack by Rohingya insurgents, the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA).
This campaign allegedly led to large-scale killings and sexual violence and the systematic destruction of Rohingya villages.
The court heard that nearly 400 villages—approximately 40% of the almost 1,000 villages in the three townships of northern Rakhine State—were partially or totally destroyed during and after the operations.