"Not all 15 judges agreed with the decision," she told reporters in the capital Naypyitaw. "So it was not a decision made unanimously. I would say that it was unfair."

Khine Khine Soe said Myanmar had made "every effort" to address all questions brought up in court and "did our best to fulfill our obligations and address the issues in accordance with international standards."

The court said that evidence showed Myanmar forces killed about 10,000 Rohingyas during the operation.