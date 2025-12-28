Myanmar junta holds first election since 2021 coup

Myanmar has opened polls for its first general election since the military coup in February 2021. The coup had ousted Aung San Suu Kyi 's democratically elected government. The elections, however, are being conducted under heavy restrictions, with voting canceled in 65 out of 330 townships. Two more rounds of voting will be held on January 11 and January 25.

Unrest impact Election marred by violence and repression The elections are being held amid a civil war that has resulted in significant casualties and displaced 3.5 million people since the coup. The United Nations has condemned the election as lacking conditions for free expression or peaceful assembly. Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the elections are taking place "in an environment of violence and repression."

Election doubts International criticism and local skepticism Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services, General Min Aung Hlaing, has framed the polls as a step toward reconciliation for Myanmar's 55 million people. Some Western countries and human rights groups have also criticized the election, claiming it is not free, fair, or credible, with anti-military political parties not participating. Aung San Suu Kyi remains in detention, and her party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), stands dissolved. The pro-military Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) is expected to win.

Security measures Armed security and electronic voting machines deployed In Yangon, polling stations were cordoned off with armed security personnel guarding key areas. Electronic voting machines are being used for the first time in Myanmar's elections. These machines do not allow write-in candidates or spoiled ballots. Despite international criticism, some locals like Swe Maw dismissed it as unimportant, while others like Moe Moe Myint called it impossible to have a free and fair election under junta rule.