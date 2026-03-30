Myanmar's coup chief Min Aung Hlaing nominated as civilian president
What's the story
Myanmar's military chief, Min Aung Hlaing, has been nominated for the presidency or the vice-presidency after a general election that excluded major opposition parties. The nomination was made in parliament on Monday, with Hlaing being the only serious contender for the position, the BBC reported. He was nominated alongside two loyalists who are reportedly unlikely to challenge him.
Power shift
Min Aung Hlaing under Western sanctions
Hlaing has been under sanctions from several Western nations since he led a military coup five years ago. The coup sparked a civil war that has killed thousands and displaced millions. The general elections, held between December and January, were touted by the junta as a pathway to peace but were also met with skepticism and viewed by certain sections within the country and by observers as a sham due to bans on popular parties and civil war-related exclusions.
Loyalty concerns
Parliament roughly 90% loyal to Hlaing
Around 90% of Myanmar's new parliament members are loyal to Hlaing, either as serving officers or elected candidates for the military's party. They will spend most of this week debating the presidential choice, with Hlaing expected to be elected. However, if he becomes president, he will have to give up command of the armed forces, a move that could risk his power as senior commanders are known to be unhappy with him, according to the report.
Power retention
Hlaing names General Ye Win Oo
In a move that appears to mitigate this risk, Hlaing has appointed General Ye Win Oo, known as a staunch loyalist and for his brutal treatment of dissidents, as his replacement. The report added that Hlaing has also formed a new consultative council, which he will head, potentially allowing him to maintain control over military and civilian affairs. However, there is no indication that either he or his deputies will change their course of action regarding their hold on power.