A series of at least 17 earthquakes have been recorded near the highly classified United States Air Force facility, Area 51. The tremors, which ranged from magnitudes of 2.5 to 4.4, have sparked conspiracy theories about secret nuclear testing at the site. The strongest quake was a magnitude-4.4 tremor that struck at a shallow depth of around 4km below ground level.

Seismic activity Last quake was recorded early Thursday morning The earthquake swarm occurred just a few miles from Area 51, with the first major quake hitting in the afternoon and smaller aftershocks following. The last quake was recorded early Thursday morning at around 5:38am PT by the United States Geological Survey. Over 100 people felt these tremors in this sparsely populated area, which is mostly home to military personnel and contractors.

Military base What is Area 51? Area 51, also known as Groom Lake or Homey Airport (KXTA), is situated within the Nevada Test and Training Range. The facility is about 134km north-northwest of Las Vegas and operates under Edwards Air Force Base in California. It has been used for high-risk aviation programs since its establishment by the CIA in April 1955 for Project AQUATONE, which developed the Lockheed U-2 reconnaissance aircraft.

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UFO theories UFO sightings and nuclear test associations The base has been linked to some of the most advanced aerospace engineering projects in the United States, including testing aircraft such as the U-2 "Dragon Lady," F-117 Nighthawk, and the SR-71 Blackbird. These secretive programs have fueled UFO sightings due to misidentified high-altitude flights. The proximity of Area 51 to the Nevada National Security Site, where over 900 nuclear tests were conducted between 1951 and 1992, further strengthens its association with covert activities.

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Secretive base Conspiracy theories about Area 51 Despite its history, many of the base's current operations remain classified. Satellite imagery suggests ongoing infrastructure upgrades at the facility, indicating continued support for advanced aerospace testing. Conspiracy theories about Area 51 include reverse-engineering alien spacecraft and developing exotic propulsion systems. Although these claims lack credible evidence, they still continue to circulate widely on online platforms.