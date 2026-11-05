Nairobi 18-story building collapse kills 5 and leaves 16 missing
A tragic building collapse in Nairobi has left five people dead and 16 others missing after an 18-story structure, still under construction, came down on October 23.
Rescue teams have pulled out four survivors so far.
Shockingly, some businesses were operating from the lower floors even though the building didn't have legal approval.
Nairobi governor blames weak enforcement
Nairobi's governor pointed to weak enforcement of construction rules and light penalties as reasons for the disaster, saying the developer has been questioned but not arrested.
In the past five years alone, Kenya has recorded 98 similar collapses.
The incident is now sparking urgent calls for stricter oversight and better safety standards.
Kenya co-hosts search and rescue conference
In response, Kenya is co-hosting a big conference focused on improving search and rescue services across Africa.
New tech, like thermal imaging to help find people trapped under debris, has been introduced at the site.