Naresh Bhatt admits dismembering Mamta Kafle, faces potential life sentence

Kafle was last seen at work on July 27, 2024.

When she went missing, friends and the local Nepali community joined the search for Kafle; Bhatt was arrested at his home around three weeks later, at first just for concealing a body, but later upgraded to murder.

In court, Bhatt said he panicked after finding Kafle lying on her back surrounded by vomit containing pills and blood with an open packet of Celphos, a highly toxic insecticide, nearby.

He admitted to disposing of her remains in a trash compactor.