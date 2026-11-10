Naresh Bhatt admits dismembering Mamta Kafle, faces potential life sentence
Having denied for two years that he knew what had happened to her, Naresh Bhatt has now confessed to dismembering and hiding the body of his wife, Mamta Kafle, in Virginia.
He is currently facing charges of murder and concealing a body. The verdict is expected next week: if convicted, he could spend life in prison.
Bhatt initially charged with concealing body
Kafle was last seen at work on July 27, 2024.
When she went missing, friends and the local Nepali community joined the search for Kafle; Bhatt was arrested at his home around three weeks later, at first just for concealing a body, but later upgraded to murder.
In court, Bhatt said he panicked after finding Kafle lying on her back surrounded by vomit containing pills and blood with an open packet of Celphos, a highly toxic insecticide, nearby.
He admitted to disposing of her remains in a trash compactor.
Bhatt had prior domestic violence convictions
The trial also revealed that Bhatt had previous convictions for domestic violence against Kafle, which sheds light on their troubled relationship.