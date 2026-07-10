Turkish president gifts NATO leaders guns: What was their reaction
What's the story
After the recent NATO summit in Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan surprised attendees with a unique gift: personalized Gumusay. 357 Magnum revolver, a rare six-shooter produced by Turkish arms maker MKE in the 1990s. Each gun was engraved with the recipient's name and came with six live rounds in a wooden display box featuring Turkey's flag and the NATO logo. The unusual gesture was seen as an attempt to highlight Turkey's defense industry.
Diverse responses
Mixed reactions and swift actions
The gift evoked mixed reactions among NATO leaders. Hungarian PM Peter Magyar shared his surprise on social media, calling it "an unusual gift from President @RTErdogan." Belgian PM Bart De Wever was unaware of the gun's nature until he landed in Belgium. He immediately handed it over to airport police for safekeeping and proper procedures. Canadian PM Mark Carney joked that his gift of maple syrup "kind of undermatched" the Turkish present but admitted he had not actually seen it.
Security measures
European Commission's response and other leaders' actions
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen thanked Erdogan for the gift and plans to donate it to a museum. Polish President Karol Nawrocki's revolver is awaiting customs clearance in Warsaw. An aide to Nawrocki told Radio RMF FM, "Certainly no one will be shooting it." The Dutch and Swedish leaders have also taken precautions with their gifts. Dutch authorities plan to deactivate the weapon before import, while Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson's firearm awaits necessary paperwork for entry into Sweden.
Industry spotlight
Turkey's defense industry and the Gumussay.357 Magnum revolver
The gifting of these revolvers was a rare diplomatic gesture that brought attention to Turkey's growing defense industry. Turkish gunmakers have penetrated into Europe's civilian firearms industry with low-cost pistols and shotguns, taking on older Italian and Belgian brands traditionally associated with higher-priced sporting and service weapons. Over the years, Turkey has become a major player in the global small arms market, ranking as the world's third-largest exporter between 2019 and 2024 with exports worth $3 billion during this period.