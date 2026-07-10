Turkish president gifts NATO leaders guns: What was their reaction 

Diverse responses

Mixed reactions and swift actions

The gift evoked mixed reactions among NATO leaders. Hungarian PM Peter Magyar shared his surprise on social media, calling it "an unusual gift from President @RTErdogan." Belgian PM Bart De Wever was unaware of the gun's nature until he landed in Belgium. He immediately handed it over to airport police for safekeeping and proper procedures. Canadian PM Mark Carney joked that his gift of maple syrup "kind of undermatched" the Turkish present but admitted he had not actually seen it.