NATO intel believes Russia planning to launch nuclear-armed satellite
What's the story
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is reportedly concerned about Russia's possible plans to launch a nuclear-armed satellite, Sputnik-S, this year. According to German media outlets, intelligence services from several Western countries have been sharing crucial information about the potential launch. The satellite was reportedly built years ago and is currently stationed in the Moscow region.
Intelligence findings
Western intelligence agencies confirm Russia's satellite launch plans
Western intelligence agencies, including Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND) and armed forces, have said that Russia intends to launch a nuclear-armed satellite this year.
US officials have long accused Moscow of working on such a nuclear weapon for years.
In 2024, Russia had denied US claims of developing a weapon capable of destroying enemy satellites by detonating a nuclear bomb in space.
Weapon denial
Russia denied US claims in 2024
US officials alleged that the nuclear weapon is capable of destroying entire satellite networks like SpaceX's Starlink system, which Ukrainian troops have been using during the ongoing conflict with Russia.
At the time, Russia denied the claims that it was developing a space-based anti-satellite nuclear weapon, with President Vladimir Putin saying the Kremlin was "categorically against" the deployment of nuclear weapons in space.
Explanation
What are space-based anti-satellite nuclear weapons?
Space-based anti-satellite nuclear weapons, or "space nukes," are designed to damage or destroy satellite systems.
They could be used strategically to incapacitate an opponent's military operations or disrupt civilian infrastructure.
The exact nature of Russia's potential anti-satellite system is unclear, but analysts believe it would likely use nuclear energy rather than being a nuclear warhead designed to shoot them down.
As of April 2023, there were nearly 7,800 operational satellites in Earth's orbit.