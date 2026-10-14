Navi Pillay calls US ICC sanctions illegal, accuses Donald Trump
Navi Pillay, former U.N. human rights chief, is speaking up against US sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC).
She called the move "illegal" and accused Donald Trump of trying to undermine the court after it issued an arrest warrant for Israel's prime minister.
Pillay also suggested the timing was political, saying it seemed aimed at expressing frustration that she had been honored instead of Trump.
US sanctions threaten ICC operations
The US sanctions are set to hit the ICC's tech and banking systems, making it harder for the court to function.
Pillay pointed out that while the US supported ICC action against Russia in the past, now it is blocking it, calling this a clear double standard.
Meanwhile, Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten has urged talks with Washington during that time to discuss reforms to the court.
Pillay warns that picking and choosing when justice applies could weaken global legal standards for everyone.