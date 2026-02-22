ICG seizes foreign vessel off Gujarat coast, cigarettes recovered
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has seized a foreign vessel in the Arabian Sea off Gujarat. The operation was conducted on Saturday near the Dwarka coast, where the boat, named Al Mukhtar, was found carrying 200 cartons of foreign brand cigarettes, according to NDTV. The contraband is estimated to be worth between ₹2.5 crore and ₹5 crore in the international market.
Four Iranian nationals apprehended
The ICG has apprehended four Iranian nationals who were on board the Al Mukhtar. The vessel was intercepted inside the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), about 115 nautical miles west of Dwarka. After rummaging through the boat, officials discovered around one lakh packets of foreign brand cigarettes hidden in its holds.
Probe underway
The seized cigarettes are being taken to Porbandar, Gujarat, for a detailed investigation. The crew members will also undergo joint interrogation by various security agencies as part of the ongoing probe into this case. This operation comes after another joint operation by the ICG and Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on February 16, when two Iranian nationals were arrested with over 200kg of suspicious narcotics off the Gujarat coast.