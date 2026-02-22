ICG seizes foreign vessel off Gujarat coast, cigarettes recovered

The ICG has apprehended four Iranian nationals who were on board the Al Mukhtar. The vessel was intercepted inside the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), about 115 nautical miles west of Dwarka. After rummaging through the boat, officials discovered around one lakh packets of foreign brand cigarettes hidden in its holds.

The seized cigarettes are being taken to Porbandar, Gujarat, for a detailed investigation. The crew members will also undergo joint interrogation by various security agencies as part of the ongoing probe into this case. This operation comes after another joint operation by the ICG and Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on February 16, when two Iranian nationals were arrested with over 200kg of suspicious narcotics off the Gujarat coast.