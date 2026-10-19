Nearly half Saudi flights canceled with Riyadh airport shut
World
Since October 8, nearly half of all flights from Saudi Arabia have been canceled, leaving travelers scrambling for other options like flying out from Qassim, Bahrain, or Qatar.
With Riyadh airport shut until at least October 24, even government and IMF offices in the city have switched to remote work.
Houthi rebels spark postponements, travel advisories
The cancelations are tied to a spike in Houthi rebel attacks on Saudi infrastructure.
Big events, including the Future Investment Initiative, have been postponed, which is a setback for Saudi plans to attract foreign investment.
Updated travel advisories from Western embassies have added to the uncertainty, highlighting bigger security and economic worries across the country.