'Need to move from endless war': Modi tells Putin
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan. During their meeting, Modi reiterated India's commitment to peace, particularly in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He said, "Every day spent in war sets humanity back, whereas every step taken toward peace fills humanity with new hope and enthusiasm. We must move away from endless war toward an end to...war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity."
Peaceful resolution
'Carrying message of peace from Mahatma Gandhi and Gautam Buddha'
PM Modi said he was carrying a message of peace from Mahatma Gandhi and Gautam Buddha.
"As you know, India supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so," he said.
"A peaceful resolution to all issues at the earliest is the call of humanity, and...The land of Gandhi and the land of Buddha share a single message: the path of peace. Today, I look forward to discussing these matters with you," Modi added.
Twitter Post
Modi shares meeting video
Always a delight to meet President Putin. Sharing my remarks during our meeting in Bishkek.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2026
https://t.co/cEHwfBsGub
Strengthening ties
President Putin acknowledges strengthening of Russia-India relations
President Putin also acknowledged the strengthening of Russia-India relations, crediting PM Modi's personal attention.
"I would like to note with satisfaction that Russian-Indian relations continue to strengthen on the basis of the principles of a special and privileged partnership. Distinguished Prime Minister, this is aided by your special attention to Russian-Indian relations and the business and friendly relations that have been established between us," Putin said.
Bilateral discussions
Meeting held on sidelines of SCO summit
Putin said trade and economic cooperation between the two countries were showing positive trends, with bilateral trade turnover increasing by more than 2%.
Tourist exchanges between India and Russia grew 16% in 2025.
The talks focused on key aspects of India-Russia ties, including trade and investment, energy and defense.
The two-day summit began on Monday under the theme "Together for Sustainable Peace, Development and Prosperity."
Car
Two leaders also traveled in the same car
Following their bilateral meeting, the two leaders also traveled in the same car as they headed to the opening ceremony of the VI World Nomad Games at Bishkek Arena.
The car diplomacy was first seen between Modi and Putin at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, last year.
The leaders had traveled in Putin's Aurus car, a gift from Chinese President Xi Jinping, for their bilateral meeting at the Ritz-Carlton.
Twitter Post
Car diplomacy witnessed again
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled in the same car as they headed to the opening ceremony of the VI World Nomad Games at Bishkek Arena, following their bilateral meeting. pic.twitter.com/N1idp7i2Nu— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2026