New Zealand Foreign Minister slams India FTA as 'bad deal' 

New Zealand 's Foreign Minister Winston Peters has vehemently opposed the recently signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India. In a post on X, he called it "neither free nor fair" and a "bad deal for New Zealand." Peters, who leads the nationalist New Zealand First party, said the agreement makes "serious concessions" on immigration and investment without securing significant benefits for key export sectors, especially dairy.

Dairy concerns Peters criticizes FTA's impact on New Zealand farmers Peters argued that the FTA is "impossible to defend" to rural communities in New Zealand. He slammed the deal for making major concessions on immigration and investment while not getting enough in return, especially for dairy. The agreement does not reduce tariff barriers for New Zealand's major dairy exports, which are worth around $24 billion annually, accounting for 30% of the country's total goods exports.

Immigration issues Peters criticizes immigration concessions in FTA Peters also slammed the FTA for making "serious concessions" on immigration, which he said had nothing to do with two-way trade. He argued that on a per capita basis, New Zealand has offered India much greater access to its labor market than Australia or the United Kingdom. This is especially concerning given the current labor market conditions in New Zealand.

Clarification Peters clarifies opposition to FTA Despite his opposition to the deal, Peters stressed that it is not a criticism of India or its leadership. He said New Zealand First is committed to advancing the India-New Zealand relationship, which he called strategically important for New Zealand. He also clarified that their opposition reflects a difference of opinion within New Zealand's Coalition Government rather than any disrespect toward India's government or negotiators.