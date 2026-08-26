8 killed after flash flood hits northern Nepal
What's the story
As many as eight people have been killed after a massive flash flood hit parts of northern Nepal, washing away villages and project sites in a region bordering Tibet. The disaster hit the Syapru Besi and Timure areas of Rasuwa district. The flood also washed away a hydropower project and damaged others, including the Chilime Hydropower Project. Central Police Spokesperson Deputy Inspector General of Police Abinarayan Kafle said 26 Nepal Police personnel are also missing in Rasuwa.
Twitter Post
Nepal Police share video
भोटेकोसी नदी रसुवामा तिब्बत तर्फबाट ठुलो बाढी प्रवेश गरेकोले अर्को सूचना नआउँदासम्म त्रीशुली नदीको तटिय क्षेत्रका जिल्लाहरु नुवाकोट, धादिङ, चितवन, गोरखा लगायतका स्थानहरूमा उच्च सतर्कता सहित सुरक्षित स्थानमा रहन अनुरोध छ। pic.twitter.com/Zun6icZZCM— Nepal Police (@NepalPoliceHQ) August 26, 2026
Warning
Administration issues warning
The administration has warned that the surge could raise water levels in the Trishuli river, increasing the risk of flooding downstream. Residents fishing or working in the Trishuli have been advised to move away from the river immediately.
Those living along its banks and near hydropower projects have also been asked to take precautions and prepare for possible flooding.
The cause of this sudden flooding remains unclear, as there has been no rainfall around the district headquarters.
Government response
Prime Minister orders rescue, relief teams to assist affected families
Officials believe the flood was caused by melting snow that had fallen into the Bhote Koshi River.
Prime Minister Balendra Shah has ordered rescue and relief teams, including police and military personnel, to assist affected families.
He also directed the evacuation of people living in low-lying areas to safer places.
"People along the river are advised to exercise extra caution and remain alert," the government said in its statement.
Flood history
Bhote Koshi river has history of devastating floods
The Bhote Koshi river, which starts in Tibet and flows into Nepal's Trishuli river before reaching India as the Gandak river, has a history of devastating floods.
A similar flood last year killed nine people and left 24 missing. It also destroyed the 'Friendship Bridge' between Nepal and China, disrupting transport and trade for several months.