Nepal: Nationwide protests over rape, murder of 3-year-old girl
What's the story
Nepal is witnessing widespread protests after the alleged rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in the Madhesh province. The child was reported missing last week, and her body was found three days later. Nine people have been arrested in connection with the case, a local police spokesman confirmed to the BBC.
Public outcry
Victim's family meets government ministers
The incident has sparked nationwide protests, with activists and politicians urging the government to enact stricter laws.
The victim's family met government ministers after days of protests in Simara city, resulting in a written agreement.
The government has promised to review laws on serious offenses and build a memorial for the child.
Legal reform
Calls for harsher punishments for minors convicted of serious crimes
The incident has also sparked a debate on how Nepal handles young offenders, with some demanding harsher punishments for minors convicted of serious crimes.
Prominent human rights activist Gauri Pradhan called the attack a "very painful incident" and demanded punishment for those involved.
However, he cautioned against introducing the death penalty as a solution.
Investigation progress
Police accused of negligence in initial stages of investigation
The police have been accused of negligence in the initial stages of the investigation after footage of a teenage suspect was leaked online.
Dharmendra Kumar Mishra, chief district officer of Bara district, confirmed that one police personnel was found directly involved in the leak and action has been initiated against him.
He assured that "If more officers are found, they will also be punished."
Crime statistics
Over 25,500 rape and sexual violence cases recorded
Between July 2017 and July 2025, Nepalese Police recorded over 25,500 rape and sexual violence cases.
Among these cases, more than 3,200 female victims were under the age of 10.
The shocking statistics highlight the urgent need for stricter laws and reforms to protect vulnerable sections of society from such heinous crimes.