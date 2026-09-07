Nepal observes national mourning for flood victims; over 1,355 dead
What's the story
Nepal is observing a national day of mourning on Monday, marking the 13th day since the devastating flash floods in Rasuwa. The disaster has claimed over 1,355 lives and left nearly 5,000 people missing. The government declared September 7 as a day to honor the victims of this natural calamity that struck Rasuwa and neighboring districts on August 26.
Twitter Post
Number of casualties in flood
Human casualties rise to 1355 in the Nepal floods, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Managment Authority. pic.twitter.com/iuK7rZwXNl— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2026
Disaster details
Flash floods triggered by ice-rock avalanche
The flash floods were triggered by an ice-rock avalanche in the high Himalayas, causing massive destruction to infrastructure in northern and central Nepal.
The Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems were particularly affected, wreaking havoc on homes, roads, bridges, hydropower projects, and government offices.
The disaster has displaced at least 32,000 families and completely destroyed around 7,500 houses.
Mourning and response
National flag at half-mast
In line with the national mourning, Nepal's Ministry of Home Affairs announced that "the national flag will be flown at half-mast at government offices across the country and at Nepali diplomatic missions abroad."
Search and rescue operations are still underway in the worst-hit areas, including hydropower project tunnels.
Security personnel and international rescue teams are working tirelessly to locate missing persons and recover bodies.
Recovery efforts
India extends helping hand
The Nepali Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, and other agencies have been mobilized for search, rescue, relief, and recovery operations.
Specialist teams from neighboring countries such as India are also assisting in rescuing people believed to be trapped in hydropower tunnels.
In other news, the government has declared September 8 a public holiday to mark Gen Z Martyrs' Day.
Political shifts
Martyrs' Day public holiday
Gen Z Martyrs' Day commemorates last year's protests in Kathmandu against a government decision to ban social media platforms.
The protests turned violent, resulting in 72 deaths and forcing then-Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign.
These events led to the dissolution of Parliament and a new government under the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), with former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah as Prime Minister.