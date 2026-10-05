Nepal pauses searches in Bhotekoshi-Trishuli after massive August floods
World
After August's massive floods, Nepal has paused most search efforts in the Bhotekoshi-Trishuli area.
The disaster left 1,455 people dead and 5,285 missing, including hundreds of foreign nationals.
Officials say they're now putting energy into helping survivors and rebuilding what was lost.
Nepal recommends ₹559 billion reconstruction
Nepal is recommending the finance ministry approve 504 reconstruction projects with a budget of ₹559 billion (about $3.6 billion).
The government wants federal, provincial, and local teams working together to speed up recovery and set up better early-warning systems for the future.
Despite these steps forward, 606 foreign tourists from 36 countries are still unaccounted for, reminding everyone just how tough this disaster has been.