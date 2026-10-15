Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah to visit India in November
Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah is making his first big diplomatic trip to India this November.
After dealing with major floods back home, where India stepped in to help, Shah is now set to focus on strengthening ties with India.
This visit also follows his recent appearance at the U.N. General Assembly, marking a busy start since he took office in March.
Balendra Shah to meet Narendra Modi
Shah will be expected to hold delegation-level talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and could help launch projects like the India-funded Nepal Police Academy in Panauti and the Bhairahawa integrated check post near the Sunauli border crossing with Uttar Pradesh.
The leaders will talk about joint plans for hydropower (like the Lower Arun project), new air routes, and progress on the long-pending Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project.
They will also tackle ongoing issues such as border disputes and trade imbalances, key steps toward deeper cooperation between the two neighbors.