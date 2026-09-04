Nepal clarifies it hasn't sought climate compensation from India, China
What's the story
Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal has clarified that the government has not sought climate-related compensation from India, China, or the United States after last week's flash floods, which have claimed over 1,200 lives. Khanal said their appeal was to the global community to acknowledge the broader impact of climate change on Himalayan communities. "Neither I nor anyone in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs...has claimed or asked for compensation from India or....China or the United States," Khanal told ANI.
Climate impact
Nepal calls for collaborative efforts to combat climate change
Khanal emphasized that India, China, and Nepal share environmental ecosystems and should collaborate to tackle climate change.
He stressed the need for long-term global support against rising temperatures instead of one-time disaster assistance.
"Our call is for all....three countries to come together to be better prepared, but for the global community to support and particularly to look at this disaster, not just as a one-time event....but to think about the impact raising temperature and climate change is having," he said.
Statement
What he earlier said
The clarification comes after he earlier said that the three nations have "a historical responsibility to compensate vulnerable nations like Nepal."
When asked about the government's new diplomatic strategy, he said, "Nepal's greenhouse gas emissions are virtually negligible. Yet, we are paying the ultimate price for a global crisis we did not create."
"The rapid melting of glaciers...these catastrophic mountain tsunamis are direct consequences of global climate change. We are shifting our diplomatic framework from 'aid' to 'justice and compensation."
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'This is not a matter of charity'
He then went on to say, "This is not a matter of charity; it is a matter of legal and moral liability. The major industrial emitters—such as China, which is the world's top emitter, the United States at number two, and India at number three—have a historical responsibility to compensate vulnerable nations like Nepal."
He said the Ministry of Finance has officially dispatched a formal climate compensation claim letter to its international partners.
Relief efforts
India has provided emergency humanitarian assistance to Nepal
India has been at the forefront of providing emergency humanitarian assistance to Nepal.
The country has sent multiple aircraft with relief supplies, including tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, and medicines.
A fifth aircraft also carried a rescue team with specialized equipment and essential medicines.
"The Government of India has been very generous," he said, adding, "We are very hopeful that the government of India will stand with us in the stage of reconstruction as well."
US aid
US military cargo aircraft deliver disaster relief supplies to Nepal
The United States has also stepped up its humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Two military cargo aircraft delivered disaster victim recovery supplies and first aid kits to support search and rescue operations.
The flash flood hit the Tibet-Nepal border on August 26, causing widespread destruction through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems.
At least 1,259 people were killed and more than 5,000 remain missing, according to the country's disaster management agency.