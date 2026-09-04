Nepal clarifies it hasn't sought climate compensation from India, China

Khanal emphasized that India, China, and Nepal share environmental ecosystems and should collaborate to tackle climate change.

He stressed the need for long-term global support against rising temperatures instead of one-time disaster assistance.

"Our call is for all....three countries to come together to be better prepared, but for the global community to support and particularly to look at this disaster, not just as a one-time event....but to think about the impact raising temperature and climate change is having," he said.