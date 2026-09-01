How Nepal's green house survived flood; how owner, family escaped
What's the story
A green-painted house in Nepal's Nuwakot district has become a symbol of resilience after surviving a devastating flood. The Trishuli River overflowed, sweeping away vehicles and buildings, but this 40-year-old structure stood tall, nothing short of a miracle. Its owner, Prakash, was at his shop when he learned about the rising waters. He rushed home to warn his family, who initially took refuge on the fourth floor before moving to higher ground as water levels rose.
Rescue efforts
'We were worried about my son'
Amid the chaos, Prakash worried about his son, who was at school.
"Everyone was together, but one of my sons was not there. He had gone to school," he said, according to The Lallantop.
When Prakash entered his home, he summoned everyone, asking them to hurry over. But when he stepped back outside, he saw that the force of the water had already overturned his vehicle.
Escape
How family escaped
After spending an hour trapped on the top floor, they were rescued by locals using a pipe and rope to reach them from adjacent buildings.
At the top floor, the family remained trapped for some time before the water level began to recede slightly.
Prakash said, "Some people from the toll area came and placed a pipe between the buildings. They used the pipe and a rope to reach us from the other side. That is how we were rescued."
House resilience
House's survival sparks discussions online
The house's survival, when others around it were reduced to rubble, has sparked discussions online about its construction.
Prakash said it was an old house built with strong materials and a solid foundation due to its proximity to the river.
However, the lower part of the building was severely damaged as it served as a warehouse for his shop.
Despite losing vehicles and goods, all family members survived.
Rebuilding efforts
We will now have to rebuild everything: Prakash
The family is now in Kathmandu and plans to rebuild their lives after this disaster.
"Whatever was here has either been destroyed or buried in the mud. We will now have to rebuild everything," Prakash was quoted as saying.
The road connecting Nuwakot and Rasuwa is badly damaged, making access difficult.
Nepal Army personnel are continuing rescue operations in the area.