Nepal to boost early-warning systems and lower 4 glacial-lake levels
World
After the deadly floods hit Nepal in August, the government is taking action to prevent future tragedies.
Plans are in motion to boost early warning systems across six major river basins and lower water levels in four high-risk glacial lakes, moves aimed at protecting people as climate threats grow in the Himalayas.
About 1,500 lives lost $1.81B damage
The August floods were heartbreaking, with about 1,500 lives lost and more than 5,000 people still missing. Damage to physical assets worth $1.81 billion.
These tough losses have pushed Nepal to focus on smarter disaster preparedness so communities can stay safer when extreme weather strikes again.