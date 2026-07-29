Netanyahu confirms NYC visit despite mayor Mamdani's arrest threat

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity, Netanyahu accused Mamdani of spreading anti-Jewish rhetoric and dividing New Yorkers.

He said, "First of all, I'm going to New York. I'm going to speak the truth in front of this hate-spewing elected official."

The Israeli PM also slammed the ICC as a "corrupt, evil organization" and denied any wrongdoing.

"You know, so much hate, so many lies, and you know the big lie is about the ICC... that's a corrupt, evil organization."