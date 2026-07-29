Netanyahu confirms NYC visit despite mayor Mamdani's arrest threat
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed his plans to visit New York City in September, despite threats from Mayor Zohran Mamdani to arrest him over war crimes in Gaza. The mayor had publicly declared that Netanyahu was "not welcome" due to an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued in 2024. The warrant accuses Netanyahu of war crimes and crimes against humanity during Israel's military operations in Gaza.
Accusations
Netanyahu slams ICC as 'corrupt, evil organization'
Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity, Netanyahu accused Mamdani of spreading anti-Jewish rhetoric and dividing New Yorkers.
He said, "First of all, I'm going to New York. I'm going to speak the truth in front of this hate-spewing elected official."
The Israeli PM also slammed the ICC as a "corrupt, evil organization" and denied any wrongdoing.
"You know, so much hate, so many lies, and you know the big lie is about the ICC... that's a corrupt, evil organization."
Arrest call
Mamdani calls for Trump's intervention
Mamdani had earlier acknowledged that he lacked the legal power to arrest Netanyahu but called on President Donald Trump to enforce the ICC warrant.
He said, "When it comes to Benjamin Netanyahu, we're speaking about someone who's the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant... And he's the subject of this arrest warrant for alleged crimes against humanity..."
But Trump has assured that Netanyahu won't be arrested during his visit.
Visit details
Netanyahu's visit coincides with UN General Assembly meeting
Netanyahu's visit to New York City will coincide with the United Nations General Assembly meeting.
He was recently in Washington for late Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral, praised Graham for being "absolutely unapologetic and unabashed in supporting the American-Israel alliance."
He also met Trump before the funeral.
After meeting President Trump, Netanyahu described their discussion as "one of the best meetings that we've had," emphasizing their shared commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.