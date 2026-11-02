Netanyahu open to unity government with key rival: Report
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly open to the idea of forming a coalition government with Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, the country's i24 News reported on Monday. This comes after Netanyahu's bloc lost its majority in the recent Knesset elections on October 27. Despite publicly denying plans for a unity government, sources close to Netanyahu's Likud party say he is "examining every option."
Election results
Election results and seat distribution
In the recent Knesset elections, Netanyahu's bloc won only 53 seats in the 120-member parliament, a sharp decline from 68 seats in the outgoing parliament.
The opposition bloc led by Eisenkot secured 48 seats, while Arab-led parties won 19.
Together, these parties have enough numbers to form a government, although it is unclear if they can agree on a coalition.
Accusations made
Netanyahu accuses Eisenkot of treason
Netanyahu has accused Eisenkot of treason for possibly joining forces with Arab parties.
This has drawn criticism from political opponents who accuse him of trying to block an alternative government formation.
Protests have erupted outside Eisenkot's home against a coalition with Arab-led parties, while others have called for a Jewish-Arab coalition.
Election integrity
Allegations of irregularities in elections
The coalition talks come amid allegations of irregularities in the elections, with Netanyahu's Likud party questioning their integrity.
The party has cited cases of suspected voter bribery, leading to several arrests.
However, a judge has either declined or questioned police requests for further restrictions on the three initial suspects involved in these alleged activities.
Investigation underway
Investigation into foreign interference claims
The allegations of possible foreign interference have also been investigated by Israel's Shin Bet security service at the election committee's request.
However, election committee chief Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg said that even if the suspicions were substantiated, they would not undermine the integrity of the electoral process or overall results.
Government formation
Election results expected to be certified this week
The election results are expected to be officially certified this week.
President Isaac Herzog will consult with elected parties on Wednesday before deciding who should form the next government.
The candidate will then negotiate with other parties for a parliamentary majority.
If negotiations fail, Herzog may ask another candidate to try forming a coalition or call for new elections if no coalition emerges.