Netanyahu, Gen. Eyal Zamir clash over Iran strike before vote
World
Right before Tuesday's election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF chief Gen. Eyal Zamir are clashing over possible military action against Iran.
Zamir wants more talks and legal clarity before moving forward, worried the timing could be used for political gain.
Netanyahu, on the other hand, has brushed off these concerns as "nonsense" and is ramping up his campaign by warning about nuclear threats.
Tight race as Trump backs Netanyahu
This standoff comes as polls show a tight race between Netanyahu and challenger Gadi Eisenkot. The election outcome could seriously shape Israel's security policies going forward.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has jumped in to support Netanyahu, reminding everyone of their past teamwork on defense issues.