UAE warned Netanyahu about Hamas attack days earlier: Report
What's the story
Days before the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed reportedly warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a major operation, a "zilzal," or an earthquake, planned by former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. The warning was given during a 45-minute phone call, where bin Zayed expressed concerns that an attack could destabilize the region and jeopardize the Abraham Accords, Israeli publication Haaretz found in an investigation.
Unheeded alert
Netanyahu assured UAE leader Israel was prepared for any scenario
Despite the serious nature of the warning, Netanyahu reportedly reacted with calm.
He told bin Zayed that he believed Hamas would act in the West Bank and assured him that Israel was prepared for any scenario.
However, he failed to inform his top security officials, including Shin Bet, Mossad, and the Israel Defence Forces chief of staff, about this warning from the Emirati leader.
Delayed response
Secret communication channel between Shin Bet and Hamas
The report also revealed that Israel's Shin Bet and Hamas had established a secret communication channel in early 2023.
A historic prisoner exchange deal was almost reached but was delayed due to Netanyahu's reluctance to convene a ministerial committee.
Meanwhile, Sinwar warned through an intermediary that he was preparing a "zilzal," describing his plans as "the mother of all surprises" and "a terrifying operation."
Denial issued
Netanyahu's office dismisses report as 'absolute lie'
The Israeli prime minister's office has since dismissed the report as an "absolute lie," claiming Netanyahu did not speak to bin Zayed during the period in question.
The Emirati leader has not commented on the matter.
The report has sparked anger in Israel, with former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett blaming Netanyahu for leading the country into disaster despite receiving explicit warnings from both bin Zayed and Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.