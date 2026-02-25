Netanyahu launches 'Hexagon alliance' against radicals axes; names India partner
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed a new geopolitical alliance called the "Hexagon of alliances" ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his country on February 25-26. The proposed bloc's goal is to fight what he called "radical axes" in the Middle East. He said the bloc would include Israel, India, Greece and Cyprus, along with other unnamed Arab, African and Asian states.
Strategic goals
Netanyahu reveals vision for the alliance
Netanyahu presented his vision for the alliance at a cabinet meeting on February 22. He said, "In the vision I see before me, we will create an entire system, essentially a 'hexagon' of alliances around or within the Middle East." "The intention here is to create an axis of nations that see eye to eye on the reality, challenges, and goals against the radical axes, both the radical Shia axis...and the emerging radical Sunni axis," he said.
Security focus
Strategic shift from earlier informal understandings
Netanyahu's proposal seeks to enhance cooperation in security, intelligence-sharing and defense among member nations. The framework is a strategic shift from earlier informal understandings like the India-UAE-Israel-Greece partnership. It also comes amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, as well as the Saudi-Pakistan Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement, often called an "Islamic NATO."
Diplomatic visit
PM Modi's visit to Israel
Netanyahu's remarks come as Modi prepares to visit Israel, where he will address the Knesset and also hold talks on artificial intelligence, quantum computing, security coordination, and trade, among others. Modi underlined the two nations' close ties in a post on X on Sunday, writing that India "deeply values the enduring friendship with Israel, built on trust, innovation, and a shared commitment to peace and progress."
Stance
Will India join?
The two leaders have gotten closer over the past few years, but India remains a very practical player. New Delhi has generally stayed away from bloc politics as a founding member of the Non-Aligned Movement, engaging simultaneously with China, Russia and the United States. India also has strong relations throughout the Gulf. New Delhi maintains close relations with Iran, identifying them as a "civilizational partner," while also expanding strategic cooperation with Saudi Arabia.