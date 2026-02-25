Netanyahu launches 'Hexagon alliance' against radicals axes; names India partner 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed a new geopolitical alliance called the "Hexagon of alliances" ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's visit to his country on February 25-26. The proposed bloc's goal is to fight what he called "radical axes" in the Middle East. He said the bloc would include Israel , India, Greece and Cyprus, along with other unnamed Arab, African and Asian states.

Strategic goals Netanyahu reveals vision for the alliance Netanyahu presented his vision for the alliance at a cabinet meeting on February 22. He said, "In the vision I see before me, we will create an entire system, essentially a 'hexagon' of alliances around or within the Middle East." "The intention here is to create an axis of nations that see eye to eye on the reality, challenges, and goals against the radical axes, both the radical Shia axis...and the emerging radical Sunni axis," he said.

Security focus Strategic shift from earlier informal understandings Netanyahu's proposal seeks to enhance cooperation in security, intelligence-sharing and defense among member nations. The framework is a strategic shift from earlier informal understandings like the India-UAE-Israel-Greece partnership. It also comes amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, as well as the Saudi-Pakistan Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement, often called an "Islamic NATO."

Advertisement

Diplomatic visit PM Modi's visit to Israel Netanyahu's remarks come as Modi prepares to visit Israel, where he will address the Knesset and also hold talks on artificial intelligence, quantum computing, security coordination, and trade, among others. Modi underlined the two nations' close ties in a post on X on Sunday, writing that India "deeply values the enduring friendship with Israel, built on trust, innovation, and a shared commitment to peace and progress."

Advertisement