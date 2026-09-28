Netanyahu meets UAE president amid October 7 warning row 

However, the warning was allegedly not communicated to Israeli intelligence agencies or military.

Netanyahu has denied this claim and threatened legal action against Haaretz.

The UAE hasn't publicly commented on the report but maintained that Abu Dhabi and Israel have "open and direct lines of communication" since normalizing relations under the Abraham Accords in 2020.

A source familiar with the UAE's diplomatic protocol told Reuters that security matters are usually discussed through official channels, not informal conversations between national leaders.