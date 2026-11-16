Netanyahu office accused of fake intel leading to Ra'am arrests
Big news out of Israel: A former employee of Netanyahu's office is accused of giving police fake intel that got three activists from the Arab party Ra'am arrested just before elections.
Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot called this a serious threat to democracy, and now there are calls for an investigation into the alleged involvement of Netanyahu's office in election-related interference.
Ido Norden linked by Channel 12
Channel 12 reports that Netanyahu's chief of staff, Ido Norden, pointed police toward the source behind the alleged false evidence.
The attorney general is looking into whether this was all a setup to justify arrests and sway the election.
Critics say targeting Arab citizens like this is unfair, and they demand more transparency in how elections are run.