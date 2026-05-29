Netanyahu orders Israeli military to seize 70% of Gaza
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to expand its control over the Gaza Strip. Speaking at a conference in the occupied West Bank, he said Israel is "tightening" its grip on Hamas. "We are now in 60% of the territory of the Gaza Strip. We were at 50%. We moved to 60%," he said, adding that his directive is to move step by step toward controlling 70%.
Control expansion
IDF shared maps with international aid groups
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had earlier shared maps with international aid groups, showing their control over around 64% of Gaza, CNN reported. If Israel expands its control further, nearly two million Palestinians could be pushed into a smaller area of the already devastated coastal territory. This comes despite an October 2025 ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which left Israeli forces in roughly 53% of Gaza.
Ceasefire violation
Hamas accuses Israel of violating ceasefire agreement
Hamas has accused Israel of moving the demarcation line deeper into Gaza, calling it a "serious violation" of the ceasefire agreement. The group said this action undermines any hopes for de-escalation. Meanwhile, Israeli forces have continued airstrikes in Gaza, killing over 850 people since the ceasefire began, according to Palestinian health officials.
Lebanon conflict
Israel intensifies military operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
Apart from Gaza, Israel has also intensified military operations in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah. The Israeli military declared a new "combat zone" and ordered residents to evacuate north of the Zahrani River. This came after over 120 Israeli strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, despite a ceasefire announced in April. Residents began fleeing to the coastal city of Sidon, according to Lebanese security sources quoted by Reuters. This latest wave of displacement occurred during the Eid al-Adha celebrations across Lebanon.