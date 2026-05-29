Netanyahu orders Israeli military to seize 70% of Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to expand its control over the Gaza Strip. Speaking at a conference in the occupied West Bank, he said Israel is "tightening" its grip on Hamas . "We are now in 60% of the territory of the Gaza Strip. We were at 50%. We moved to 60%," he said, adding that his directive is to move step by step toward controlling 70%.

Control expansion IDF shared maps with international aid groups The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had earlier shared maps with international aid groups, showing their control over around 64% of Gaza, CNN reported. If Israel expands its control further, nearly two million Palestinians could be pushed into a smaller area of the already devastated coastal territory. This comes despite an October 2025 ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which left Israeli forces in roughly 53% of Gaza.

Ceasefire violation Hamas accuses Israel of violating ceasefire agreement Hamas has accused Israel of moving the demarcation line deeper into Gaza, calling it a "serious violation" of the ceasefire agreement. The group said this action undermines any hopes for de-escalation. Meanwhile, Israeli forces have continued airstrikes in Gaza, killing over 850 people since the ceasefire began, according to Palestinian health officials.

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