Netanyahu, Modi praise flydubai Indian pilot who saved 174 lives

The Boeing 737 Max 8 made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, after the incident. According to flight-tracking service Flightradar24, the plane dropped from 33,000 feet (about 10,000 metres) to 17,000 feet (about 5,200 metres) within a minute.

Initial media reports suggested a fight had broken out between the two pilots, causing the rapid descent and landing.

However, eyewitness accounts and a statement by Netanyahu confirmed the co-pilot "apparently intended to bring the aircraft down as it approached Israel."