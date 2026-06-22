Netanyahu reacts to Trump's 'Israel does as I say' remark
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected United States President Donald Trump's claim that Israel follows his orders and that the country wouldn't exist without his support In an interview with Axios on Friday, Trump said, "Yeah, I will be. I mean, they have a lot of respect for me, and they do as I say." He also spoke about his relationship with Netanyahu, saying their relationship was "good" but added he had to "keep him a little bit sane."
Clarification issued
Neither is true, says Netanyahu
Responding to Trump's remarks, Netanyahu clarified that both leaders act in line with their own countries' interests. He said, "In the United States, they say that President Trump does everything that I ask him to do. And in Israel, they say that I do everything he wants me to do. Well, neither is true." He emphasized respect for each other's sovereignty and leadership.
PM
'We respect each other's sovereignty
"We're leaders of independent and proud countries. We stand for our interests. I stand for the interests of Israel and for its security. And often we see eye to eye. Sometimes we don't." "But we respect each other's sovereignty and leadership and commitment to our people," he said while addressing the Jerusalem News Syndicate's (JNS) International Policy Summit 2026.
Tensions rise
US-Israel relations under strain after joint war against Iran
The US-Israel relationship has been under strain over Israel's stance on Lebanon. Trump has criticized Tel Aviv for its continued attacks on Lebanon, saying they risked sabotaging the agreement with Tehran that had been under discussion for a long period before being signed on June 17. US Vice President JD Vance also warned people within Bibi's cabinet who have come out and attacked the deal, saying it could alienate "the only powerful ally...left in the entire world."