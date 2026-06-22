Netanyahu's remarks came after Trump's interview with Axios

Netanyahu reacts to Trump's 'Israel does as I say' remark

By Chanshimla Varah 06:17 pm Jun 22, 202606:17 pm

What's the story

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected United States President Donald Trump's claim that Israel follows his orders and that the country wouldn't exist without his support In an interview with Axios on Friday, Trump said, "Yeah, I will be. I mean, they have a lot of respect for me, and they do as I say." He also spoke about his relationship with Netanyahu, saying their relationship was "good" but added he had to "keep him a little bit sane."