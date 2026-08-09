Netanyahu rejects US-backed Gaza peace plan
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a United States-backed Gaza peace plan. The 15-point roadmap, proposed by US President Donald Trump, was meant to disarm Hamas and withdraw Israeli forces. However, Netanyahu has made it clear that he does not intend to allow the establishment of a Palestinian state during his tenure as PM. "As long as I am Prime Minister, there will be no Palestinian state in Gaza or the West Bank," Netanyahu said, according to Israeli media.
Diplomatic discord
Netanyahu at odds with Trump
Netanyahu's rejection of the peace plan comes after Trump had called it a "major milestone" and a "great breakthrough" in ending the conflict.
The Israeli PM has also ruled out any withdrawal from Gaza until Hamas is completely disarmed.
This puts him at odds with Trump's assertion that Israel was pleased with the agreement just days earlier.
Ceasefire conditions
Hamas sets own conditions for disarmament
Hamas has also laid down its own conditions for disarmament.
The group demands Israel stop its attacks and honor a previous ceasefire agreement before they consider giving up their weapons.
Ghazi Hamad, a senior Hamas official, hinted at accepting a "difficult and painful" agreement but stopped short of committing to immediate disarmament.
Global concern
Muslim-majority countries criticize Israel's actions
The deadlock over the peace plan has drawn criticism from several Muslim-majority countries.
The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt have condemned Israel's military operations in Gaza.
They warned such actions could derail efforts to implement Trump's peace plan and that continued Israeli military action could "derail the political process," trigger renewed escalation and deepen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
15-point plan
What the plan says
At the heart of Trump's 15-point plan is the intention to systematically disarm armed groups operating in the region, seen as a crucial step toward ensuring long-term stability.
Following the disarmament, the roadmap outlines a strategic withdrawal of Israeli military forces from Gaza.