Netanyahu's corruption trial testimony postponed indefinitely 

The resumption of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 's testimony in his ongoing corruption trial has been indefinitely postponed, the Times of Israel reported, citing Hebrew media. The proceedings were supposed to resume on Monday after a two-month hiatus due to the conflict with Iran . However, the sudden postponement comes after specific security concerns were raised by Netanyahu's lawyer, Amit Hadad.

Witness change Court accepts defense request to postpone proceedings The Jerusalem District Court had earlier canceled Netanyahu's scheduled appearances for this week, accepting a defense request citing "security and diplomatic" considerations. The court has now agreed to hear testimony from another defense witness, Ilanit Filber, wife of former Netanyahu aide and state witness Shlomo Filber. This decision comes despite opposition from the State Attorney's Office, which argued that the Prime Minister should adjust his schedule to complete cross-examination in the public interest.

Bribery allegations Netanyahu charged with bribery in 'Case 4000' The trial is centered on "Case 4000," also known as the Bezeq-Walla affair. In this case, Netanyahu is charged with bribery for allegedly directing regulatory decisions that benefited businessman Shaul Elovitch's Bezeq telecom company in exchange for favorable coverage on the Walla news website. The prime minister has consistently denied these allegations, including claims surrounding a key "directive meeting" with Shlomo Filber, who served as Communications Ministry director-general.

Advertisement