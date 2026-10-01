flydubai horror: Attacker may have struck Indian captain with ax

A pilot flying in the region told Reuters that pilots could have access to metal knives used for meal service or a crash axe, commonly kept in cockpits.

The exact weapon used has not been revealed.

Passengers and crew members managed to enter the cockpit and subdue the co-pilot after the injured pilot opened the door.

Captain Smit Machchhar was hospitalized after the incident and is now stable. Netanyahu praised him as a "true hero" for his actions.