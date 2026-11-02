Netanyahu pushes Trump for Iran strikes after Tuesday midterms
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed Washington's negotiations with Tehran on Saturday, with the latter pushing for new strikes against Iran immediately after the midterm elections, Axios reported on Sunday night. The news website reported that both leaders have different approaches toward Tehran, with Netanyahu advocating immediate military action while Trump prefers to continue diplomatic efforts for now.
Diplomatic tension
Conversation 'tough' from Israel's perspective, 'direct' from US's view
An Israeli source said the conversation was "tough," while a US source called it "direct."
Trump confirmed on Sunday that he had spoken with Netanyahu but did not disclose details of their discussion.
He described the conversation as a "very good talk" but did not elaborate on any decisions regarding military operations against Iran.
Diplomatic strategy
Trump pursuing dual approach of diplomacy and military action
Trump is pursuing a dual approach of diplomacy and military action, hoping to reach an agreement that would restart peace talks with Iran while also keeping preparations ready for major combat operations.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, he said negotiations with Iran were "going fine" and that he was not "in much of a hurry."
At the same time, he indicated that there are still one or two nuclear sites in Iran that need to be addressed.
Diplomatic engagement
US sent letter to Iran about restarting negotiations
US Vice President JD Vance recently sent a letter to Iran's national security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, about restarting negotiations, the highest-level US outreach to Tehran in months.
Qatari mediators are also working with Iranian officials, meeting them on Sunday for the third consecutive day to reach an agreement that could allow direct negotiations between Washington and Tehran.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said no agreement had been reached yet, but progress depended on US responses to questions raised by Tehran.