Netanyahu wants Trump to attack Iran after US midterms: Report
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly pushing United States President Donald Trump to launch an attack on Iran immediately after the upcoming midterm elections. The information was reported by Axios, citing sources from both Israel and the US. According to the report, both leaders spoke over the phone on Saturday about US negotiations with Iran and a potential return to military action.
Diplomatic stance
Trump not keen on immediate military action
While Netanyahu is pushing for immediate military action, Trump is not as keen. He reportedly wants to give diplomacy a chance first.
The US President described his conversation with Netanyahu as "very good," but refused to divulge details of their discussion.
He confirmed that Iran was on the agenda during their call.
Dual strategy
Trump pursuing dual approach with Iran
Trump is reportedly pursuing a dual approach of diplomacy and military preparedness with Iran.
He said negotiations were "going fine" and that he was not "in much of a hurry."
However, he did mention the need for the US to deal with one or two Iranian nuclear sites, specifically mentioning Pickaxe Mountain as a target.
Diplomatic outreach
US VP sends letter to Iran on resuming negotiations
US Vice President JD Vance recently sent a letter to Mohsen Rezaei, Iran's Supreme National Security Council secretary, about restarting negotiations.
Rezaei confirmed he received the letter but hasn't responded yet.
The diplomatic engagement also includes Qatari mediators meeting Iranian officials in efforts to resume direct talks between Washington and Tehran.
Ongoing efforts
Iranian Foreign Minister says no agreement reached yet
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said no agreement has been reached yet, adding that progress depends on the US addressing Tehran's questions.
He emphasized Iran's readiness for defense or diplomacy based on Washington's response.
The latest diplomatic efforts come as both sides consider restarting negotiations while military operations remain a possibility.