Netherlands euthanizes child under controversial euthanasia law
What's the story
In a first, the Netherlands has euthanized a child under its controversial euthanasia law. The child, who was born prematurely at 26 weeks, suffered from multiple health issues, including cerebral palsy and infantile spasms syndrome. Despite several medical interventions, no improvement was observed in the child's condition. The parents requested euthanasia after concluding their child's suffering was unbearable and without prospect of improvement.
Law details
Euthanasia legal for children under 12 since 2024
The Dutch government had expanded its euthanasia law in 2024 to include children under 12.
The practice has been legal since April 2002 for minors aged 12 and above, with parental consent required for those aged 12-15.
For those aged 16-17, parental consultation is needed, but consent isn't mandatory.
In this case, the physician acted with due care and followed all legal procedures, including obtaining parental consent and consulting an independent doctor.
Case review
Case reviewed by committee
The Assessment Committee for Late Termination of Pregnancy and Termination of Life in Newborns and Children Aged 1 to 12 Years reviewed the case.
The committee found that "in the course of the child's short life, there was a complete lack of development or improvement."
It concluded that "the physician had acted with due care" throughout the process.
Euthanasia remains a contentious issue globally, with Belgium and Canada also permitting it under certain conditions since 2014 and 2016, respectively.