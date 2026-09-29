Netherlands euthanizes child under controversial euthanasia law

The Dutch government had expanded its euthanasia law in 2024 to include children under 12.

The practice has been legal since April 2002 for minors aged 12 and above, with parental consent required for those aged 12-15.

For those aged 16-17, parental consultation is needed, but consent isn't mandatory.

In this case, the physician acted with due care and followed all legal procedures, including obtaining parental consent and consulting an independent doctor.