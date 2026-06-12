Global HIV infections, AIDS deaths decline to historic low

Treatment progress

570,000 AIDS-related deaths in 2025

AIDS-related deaths have also seen a significant decline, dropping by 74% since their peak in 2004. In 2025, around 570,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses globally. The report also highlights that by the end of 2025, about 88% of people living with HIV knew their HIV status, and 89% of those who knew their status were on treatment. Among those on treatment, a remarkable 95% achieved viral suppression.