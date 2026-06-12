Global HIV infections, AIDS deaths decline to historic low
What's the story
The United Nations Joint Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has released its latest report, revealing a historic decline in new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths. The report states that new infections have dropped to their lowest since 1995, with a 65% reduction from the peak in 1995. In 2025, an estimated 40.9 million people were living with HIV globally, including around 1.3 million children aged between zero and 14 years.
Treatment progress
570,000 AIDS-related deaths in 2025
AIDS-related deaths have also seen a significant decline, dropping by 74% since their peak in 2004. In 2025, around 570,000 people died from AIDS-related illnesses globally. The report also highlights that by the end of 2025, about 88% of people living with HIV knew their HIV status, and 89% of those who knew their status were on treatment. Among those on treatment, a remarkable 95% achieved viral suppression.
Funding challenges
Funding disruptions threaten progress
However, the report also warns of funding disruptions that could stall progress in the global HIV response. External financing for development sectors fell by 23% in 2025 compared to 2024. Emerging economies like China and India have stepped up to support global efforts. China announced a two-year $3.49 million partnership with South Africa to expand HIV prevention services, while India committed to supplying antiretroviral medicines for support.
Support at risk
Community-led organizations at risk
The report stresses the importance of community-led organizations in providing access to HIV prevention and support services. However, these organizations are now at risk due to recent funding disruptions. Treatment sustainability is fragile in many regions, with heavy reliance on external funding. The report estimates that achieving global HIV targets by 2030 would require $21.9 billion annually in low- and middle-income countries, slightly more than the $18.7 billion available in 2024.
Strategic plan
Global AIDS strategy launched
To tackle these challenges, experts have developed the 2026-2031 Global AIDS Strategy. This strategy aims to ensure that by 2030, 40 million people living with HIV are on treatment with suppressed viral loads and all people have access to discrimination-free services. The report concludes that ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 is still possible if global solidarity is restored and inequalities are addressed.