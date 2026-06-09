Trump booed by fans during NBA Finals game

Fan reactions

'He could have picked any other day'

While some fans were okay with Trump's presence, others felt it changed the atmosphere of the game. Joanne Cadden, a Knicks fan from the Bronx, was not happy about his visit and was quoted as saying by The Guardian, "He could have picked any other day. This night is for the fans." Rich Becker, another Knicks fan from Queens who didn't have a ticket for the game but came to Midtown anyway, said Trump's visit changed everything.