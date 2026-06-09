Trump booed by fans during NBA Finals game
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump was met with a hostile reception at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. The jeers and boos erupted when he was shown on the jumbotron during the Star-Spangled Banner before Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks. Despite being a longtime Knicks fan, Trump's appearance did not sit well with many fans who felt it changed the atmosphere of an important game night.
Security measures
Trump's visit to the game was under heavy security
Trump's attendance at the game was under heavy security, with Secret Service agents taking over adjacent suites. He watched from the owner's box along with Knicks owner James Dolan and other officials. The president's presence also led to heightened security around Madison Square Garden, including a 10-foot perimeter fence and a strict no-bag policy for attendees.
Fan reactions
'He could have picked any other day'
While some fans were okay with Trump's presence, others felt it changed the atmosphere of the game. Joanne Cadden, a Knicks fan from the Bronx, was not happy about his visit and was quoted as saying by The Guardian, "He could have picked any other day. This night is for the fans." Rich Becker, another Knicks fan from Queens who didn't have a ticket for the game but came to Midtown anyway, said Trump's visit changed everything.
Frozen zone
Police checkpoints were set up to restrict access
Starting at around 4:00pm, authorities cordoned off several blocks around Madison Square Garden, creating what NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch called a "frozen zone." The area between West 30th and West 35th Streets and Sixth and Eighth Avenues was included in these restrictions. Police checkpoints were set up to restrict access to ticket holders, rail passengers, credentialed personnel, and others with authorized reasons for entry.
Event cancelation
The security measures also resulted in the cancelation of outdoor
The security measures also resulted in the cancellation of an outdoor watch party that had attracted thousands of fans outside Madison Square Garden during earlier playoff games. However, city officials confirmed that other viewing events would proceed as planned. The watch party outside MSG is expected to return for Game 4 on Wednesday.