Measles outbreak: New York governor declares disaster emergency
What's the story
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a statewide disaster emergency in response to a measles outbreak. This is the first such declaration in the United States since cases began rising in 2025. The state has also widened the list of health professionals who can administer measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccines as cases continue to surge in rural areas.
Outbreak details
Over 100 cases reported in New York
So far this year, New York has reported 108 measles cases through October 3.
Of these, 92 were reported after July 15 in under-immunized rural communities across 18 counties.
The governor's office said seven of these cases are in New York City while the remaining 101 are from other parts of the state.
Local health departments have administered over 1,000 MMR doses in rural areas since mid-July.
Neighboring crisis
Outbreak spreading to neighboring state
Meanwhile, neighboring Pennsylvania is also facing a rapidly spreading outbreak with 977 cases and five deaths as of October 2.
Most of these cases are concentrated in rural counties near New York. The state's total has now crossed 1,000 cases, making it the largest state outbreak in over three decades.
This comes amid what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) calls the worst year for measles since 1991, with nearly 3,900 cases reported nationwide.
Public health response
Key highlights of the emergency order
The emergency order allows registered nurses to order tests for suspected measles cases and pharmacists to vaccinate children from as young as two years.
It also mandates that all MMR vaccinations be reported to state or New York City immunization registries within 72 hours.
However, adult consent is waived for such reporting, while patient or legal guardian consent is still needed for vaccination itself.