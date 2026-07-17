New York's air quality reaches hazardous levels, masks distributed
What's the story
New York City is currently grappling with an air quality crisis, as smoke from Canadian wildfires has pushed pollution levels to hazardous highs. The Air Quality Index (AQI) soared above 200, classifying it as "Very Unhealthy" in all five boroughs. This has resulted in authorities distributing over 40,000 N95-style masks at major transit hubs and making KN95 masks available for free at public libraries across the city.
Pollution comparison
New York's air quality crisis
The city's air quality has briefly surpassed that of New Delhi and Baghdad, making it the world's most polluted major city for a short time.
However, unlike Delhi's pollution, which is mainly caused by vehicle emissions, industrial pollution, and seasonal crop burning, New York's crisis is due to smoke from massive wildfires in Canada.
These wildfires are mostly concentrated in northwestern Ontario, where over 180 fires are raging.
Wildfire impact
Comparison with pollution levels
The smoke from these wildfires has traveled hundreds of kilometers, with one of the largest blazes being Thunder Bay 36. This fire has already scorched over 350,000 hectares in Ontario.
The smoke first impacted Toronto before moving into the Midwest and northeastern United States, including New York City.
Despite different sources of pollution, both cities are exposed to high levels of PM2.5 particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.
Emergency measures
National Guard called in as emergency measures
In light of the deteriorating air quality, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has called in the National Guard and the State Office of Emergency Management.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani has also advised residents to stay indoors and avoid outdoor activities.
Schools have canceled outdoor recesses and field trips, while major flight delays were reported at LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International airports due to poor visibility conditions.